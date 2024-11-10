David Moore News: Quiet in Week 10

Moore caught two of his four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Giants.

The veteran wideout's production hasn't increased despite more opportunities following Diontae Johnson's trade to the Ravens on Oct. 29. Moore has now caught just four of his eight targets for 28 yards across Carolina's last two games. With Adam Thielen (hamstring) expected to return from injured reserve in the near future, Moore will likely be demoted to the Panthers' No. 4 wide receiver.