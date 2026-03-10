David Moore News: Re-signing with Carolina
Moore agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract with the Panthers, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Moore caught just one pass across four regular-season appearances in 2025. The depth wide receiver will likely reprise his role as an emergency option in 2026. Moore's deal is likely another one-year term around the league minimum, with additional money tied to incentives.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Moore See More
-
NFL Picks
NFL Playoffs Odds Tracker: NFL Wild Card Weekend62 days ago
-
NFL Playoff Rankings
2026 NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position & Strategy Guide63 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 4 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage162 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 4163 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Hubbard and McMillan Both Questionable165 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Moore See More