David Moore headshot

David Moore News: Re-signing with Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Moore agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract with the Panthers, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Moore caught just one pass across four regular-season appearances in 2025. The depth wide receiver will likely reprise his role as an emergency option in 2026. Moore's deal is likely another one-year term around the league minimum, with additional money tied to incentives.

David Moore
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
