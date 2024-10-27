David Moore News: Steps up in Week 8

Moore caught four of his five targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Broncos.

The veteran wideout capitalized on his increased opportunities with both Adam Thielen (hamstring) and Diontae Johnson (ribs) sidelined in Sunday's loss, as Moore finished second on the Panthers in receptions and yards. Moore appears to have surpassed Jonathan Mingo in the Panthers' wide receiver corps and could see increased work again in Week 9 if Thielen or Johnson aren't ready to return.