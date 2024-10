Moore caught both of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Falcons.

The veteran wideout out-preformed 2023 second-round pick Jonathan Mingo (one catch for one yard) in Sunday's loss, appearing to serve as the Panthers' No. 4 wide receiver. Mingo has disappointed to start his second season in Carolina, so Moore will likely seeing increased opportunities until Adam Thielen (hamstring) returns from injury.