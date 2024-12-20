Fantasy Football
David Njoku

David Njoku Injury: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Njoku (hamstring) returned to practice Friday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Njoku didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but the tight end's return to the field for Friday's session offers hope that he may be able to return to action Sunday against the Bengals. The Browns' upcoming injury report will reveal the game status of Njoku, who was inactive for last weekend's loss to the Chiefs.

David Njoku
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
