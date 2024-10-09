David Njoku Injury: DNP after being labeled DTD

Coach Kevin Stefanski labeled Njoku (knee) "day-to-day" Wednesday, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com, and Njoku didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Njoku's day-to-day label is encouraging, but he'll likely need to practice to some extent Thursday or Friday to have a realistic chance of avoiding a fourth absence in a five-game span Sunday against the Eagles. He returned from an ankle injury in Week 5 against the Commanders, but this new injury doesn't seem to be related to that one.