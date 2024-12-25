David Njoku Injury: Estimated as non-participant

Njoku (knee) was deemed a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Per Oyefusi, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that he wasn't ruling out Njoku from playing Sunday against the Dolphins, even though the tight end required an MRI after injuring his knee in the Week 16 loss to the Bengals. Look for added context regarding the tight end's Week 17 status to arrive once the Browns return to practice Thursday.