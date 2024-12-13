David Njoku Injury: Hopes to play Sunday

Njoku, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, said Friday that he's dealing with tightness in his calf but hopes to play this weekend, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

After coach Kevin Stefanski deemed Njoku day-to-day due to a hamstring injury Wednesday, the tight end proceeded to sit out all three Week 15 practices. The Browns are keeping the door open for Njoku to suit up this weekend, and he even noted Friday that the team will have a better idea of his status Sunday morning, implying his availability will be tied to a pregame workout. Ultimately, Cleveland will reveal whether or not Njoku will be able to play about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.