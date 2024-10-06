David Njoku Injury: Hurts knee in Week 5 loss

Njoku suffered a knee injury during Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Commanders, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Njoku finished the game with only one catch for 14 yards on three targets, while backup Jordan Akins caught a touchdown late in the lopsided loss. Njoku had missed Cleveland's previous three games due to a high-ankle sprain. It remains to be seen if Njoku's new injury will impact his availability for Week 6 against the Eagles.