David Njoku Injury: Listed as 'DNP' on practice estimate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Njoku (knee) was deemed a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Per Oyefusi, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that as of Monday he wasn't ruling out Njoku (who underwent an MRI on his knee) for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Look for added context regarding the tight end's Week 17 status to arrive once the Browns return to practice Thursday.

