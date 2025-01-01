Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Njoku headshot

David Njoku Injury: Misses practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Njoku (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Njoku was estimated as a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, so following Wednesday's absence, what the tight end is able to do Thursday figures to be pivotal with regard to his availability for Saturday's game against the Ravens. If Njoku remains sidelined this weekend, Jordan Akins would once again be in line to see added TE reps for the Browns in Week 18.

David Njoku
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now