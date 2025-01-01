David Njoku Injury: Misses practice Wednesday

Njoku (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Njoku was estimated as a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, so following Wednesday's absence, what the tight end is able to do Thursday figures to be pivotal with regard to his availability for Saturday's game against the Ravens. If Njoku remains sidelined this weekend, Jordan Akins would once again be in line to see added TE reps for the Browns in Week 18.