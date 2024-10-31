David Njoku Injury: Misses Thursday's practice

Njoku (ankle) missed practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Njoku practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Browns' injury report a day later is notable. As Cabot notes, the tight end dealt with an ankle issue earlier this season, but it's unclear at this stage if his absence from Thursday's session is maintenance-related or indicative of a setback. Look for added context on that front to arrive no later than Friday, when the Browns practice again.