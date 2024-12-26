David Njoku Injury: Not practicing Thursday

Njoku (knee) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Ashley Bastock of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Njoku was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, with the tight end's absence from Thursday's session putting the focus on what, if anything, he's able to do Friday. If Njoku is limited or out versus the Dolphins on Sunday, Jordan Akins would be in line to see an expanded role in Cleveland's Week 17 offense.