David Njoku Injury: Optimism for Week 16

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that he's "hopeful" Njoku (hamstring) will be able to suit up for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Stefanski offered similar availability for Cedric Tillman (concussion), as both he and Njoku were sidelined for Cleveland's 21-7 loss to the Chiefs in Week 15. After Jameis Winston was benched in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson versus Kansas City, however, it remains to be seen who will be under center on the road against the Bengals, even if Njoku manages to retake the field. Wednesday's first official practice report will reveal more details regarding the standout tight end's health.