Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Njoku headshot

David Njoku Injury: Optimism for Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that he's "hopeful" Njoku (hamstring) will be able to suit up for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Stefanski offered similar availability for Cedric Tillman (concussion), as both he and Njoku were sidelined for Cleveland's 21-7 loss to the Chiefs in Week 15. After Jameis Winston was benched in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson versus Kansas City, however, it remains to be seen who will be under center on the road against the Bengals, even if Njoku manages to retake the field. Wednesday's first official practice report will reveal more details regarding the standout tight end's health.

David Njoku
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now