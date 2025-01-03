David Njoku Injury: Placed on IR

Njoku (knee) has been placed on IR by the Browns.

Njoku was already ruled out for the Browns' season finale, so the tight end will now focus on moving past the knee injury that also sidelined him in Week 17. When available, Njoku was a viable fantasy option in 2024, having recorded a 64/505/5 receiving line on 97 targets through 11 games played. The 28-year-old is under contract with Cleveland in 2025 and is thus slated to reprise his starting role for the team next season.