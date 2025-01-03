Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Njoku headshot

David Njoku Injury: Placed on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 10:07am

Njoku (knee) has been placed on IR by the Browns.

Njoku was already ruled out for the Browns' season finale, so the tight end will now focus on moving past the knee injury that also sidelined him in Week 17. When available, Njoku was a viable fantasy option in 2024, having recorded a 64/505/5 receiving line on 97 targets through 11 games played. The 28-year-old is under contract with Cleveland in 2025 and is thus slated to reprise his starting role for the team next season.

David Njoku
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now