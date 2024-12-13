David Njoku Injury: Still not practicing

Njoku (hamstring) remained sidelined at practice Friday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Njoku also missed practiced Wednesday and Thursday, and the tight end's continued absence Friday doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chiefs. If Njoku is ruled out for the contest, Jordan Akins and Blake Whiteheart would be in line to see added Week 15 snaps, with Tre' McKitty and Cameron Latu representing potential practice-squad elevations.