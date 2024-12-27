David Njoku Injury: Still not practicing

Njoku (knee) remained sidelined at practice Friday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

With Njoku on track to log a third straight 'DNP' listing, the tight end is trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Friday's final injury report will reveal whether Njoku has a chance to play this weekend, but if he's ruled out, Jordan Akins would step into an expanded role in Week 17.