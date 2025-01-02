Fantasy Football
David Njoku Injury: Still not practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Njoku (knee) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

After being estimated as a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through, Njoku's absence from practice both Wednesday and Thursday clouds his status for Saturday's season finale against the Ravens. If the tight end is sidelined this weekend, Jordan Akins would be in line to see an expanded role in Week 18.

