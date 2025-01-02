David Njoku Injury: Still not practicing
Njoku (knee) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
After being estimated as a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through, Njoku's absence from practice both Wednesday and Thursday clouds his status for Saturday's season finale against the Ravens. If the tight end is sidelined this weekend, Jordan Akins would be in line to see an expanded role in Week 18.
