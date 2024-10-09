Fantasy Football
David Njoku headshot

David Njoku Injury: Tending to two injuries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 10, 2024 at 11:04am

Njoku didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to listed knee and ankle injuries.

After missing three games due to a high-ankle sprain, Njoku returned to action for the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Commanders, only to pick up a knee injury at some point during the contest. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is viewing Njoku as day-to-day heading into a Week 6 road game in Philadelphia. If Njoku is forced to miss his fourth game in five weeks, Jordan Akins and Geoff Swaim will likely absorb the vacated snaps at tight end.

David Njoku
Cleveland Browns
