David Njoku Injury: Tending to two injuries

Njoku didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to listed knee and ankle injuries.

After missing three games due to a high-ankle sprain, Njoku returned to action for the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Commanders, only to pick up a knee injury at some point during the contest. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is viewing Njoku as day-to-day heading into a Week 6 road game in Philadelphia. If Njoku is forced to miss his fourth game in five weeks, Jordan Akins and Geoff Swaim will likely absorb the vacated snaps at tight end.