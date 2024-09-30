David Njoku Injury: To resume practicing this week

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday he expects Njoku (ankle) to practice this week, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Stefanski declined to state whether he expects Njoku to actually suit up Week 5 against the Commanders, but it's at least encouraging that the athletic tight end is on track to get back on the field. Njoku missed last Friday's practice before being ruled out for a third straight contest, despite having logged a limited session Thursday. Jordan Akins has handled the Browns' starting tight end gig for three consecutive games with Njoku sidelined, securing six of 10 targets for 49 yards and zero touchdowns in that span.