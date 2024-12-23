Fantasy Football
David Njoku Injury: Undergoing MRI on knee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Njoku will have an MRI to diagnose the severity of a knee injury he sustained during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Bengals, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Stefanski declined to rule out Njoku for the Browns' upcoming home game against the Dolphins in Week 17, but if he's dealing with anything resembling a significant knee injury, the team could opt to take a cautious approach to his recovery. With a 3-12 record at the bottom of the AFC North, Cleveland's playoff hopes have long ended, and it's unclear whether Dorian Thompson-Robinson (calf) or Jameis Winston (shoulder) will be available Week 17. Jordan Akins will figure to start at tight end if Njoku misses any further time.

