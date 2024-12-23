David Njoku Injury: Undergoing MRI on knee

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Njoku will have an MRI to diagnose the severity of a knee injury he sustained during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Bengals, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Stefanski declined to rule out Njoku for the Browns' upcoming home game against the Dolphins in Week 17, but if he's dealing with anything resembling a significant knee injury, the team could opt to take a cautious approach to his recovery. With a 3-12 record at the bottom of the AFC North, Cleveland's playoff hopes have long ended, and it's unclear whether Dorian Thompson-Robinson (calf) or Jameis Winston (shoulder) will be available Week 17. Jordan Akins will figure to start at tight end if Njoku misses any further time.