David Njoku Injury: Won't play Saturday

Njoku (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With Njoku ruled out for the Browns' season finale, Jordan Akins is in line to lead the team's tight end corps in Week 18. Njoku -- who remains under contract with Cleveland in 2025 -- thus finishes the 2024 regular season with a 64/505/5 receiving line on 97 targets in 11 games.