David Njoku Injury: Won't return this week

Coach Kevin Stefanski noted that Njoku (ankle) isn't slated to practice Friday and won't play Sunday against the Raiders, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

With Njoku in line to miss his third straight contest, Jordan Akins will continue to lead the Browns' tight end corps versus Las Vegas, while Blake Whiteheart is on hand in reserve. Geoff Swaim and Cameron Latu are possible practice squad elevations. Njoku will target a potential return to action Sunday, Oct. 6 against the Commanders.