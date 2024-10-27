David Njoku News: Another strong performance

Njoku recorded five receptions on seven targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-24 win over the Ravens.

Njoku remained heavily involved in the offense, drawing at least seven targets for the third straight game. He did the majority of his damage against the Ravens on a pair of long grabs, the first being a 20-yard gain midway through the first quarter and the latter a 23-yard touchdown catch two quarters later. Njoku has a consistent role in the Cleveland offense and has shown improved efficiency with Jameis Winston under center, signaling the potential for a very productive second half of the season.