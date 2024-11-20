Fantasy Football
David Njoku headshot

David Njoku News: Cleared to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Njoku (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Steelers, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

The Browns listed Njoku as a full practice participant Wednesday and should have him in his usual role Thursday night. As productive as he's been since Jameis Winston took over as the starting quarterback, Njoku faces a couple of relevant obstacles Week 12, going up against a tough Pittsburgh defense on what may be a cold, wet night in Cleveland.

David Njoku
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
