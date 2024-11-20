David Njoku News: Cleared to play Thursday

Njoku (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Steelers, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

The Browns listed Njoku as a full practice participant Wednesday and should have him in his usual role Thursday night. As productive as he's been since Jameis Winston took over as the starting quarterback, Njoku faces a couple of relevant obstacles Week 12, going up against a tough Pittsburgh defense on what may be a cold, wet night in Cleveland.