David Njoku News: Does little with five catches

Njoku secured five of seven targets for 29 yards in the Browns' 27-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Njoku was third on the Browns in both receptions and targets, but that equated to very modest production yardage-wise on an afternoon where Jameis Winston was harassed by the Chargers defense to the tune of six sacks and three interceptions. Njoku does have at least five catches in four consecutive games, and he and Winston should benefit a more palatable matchup in a Week 11 visit to the Saints following a Week 10 bye.