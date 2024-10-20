David Njoku News: Earns 14 targets

Njoku recorded 10 receptions on 14 targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Bengals.

The Browns had three different quarterbacks in the game, but that didn't stop Njoku from drawing the second-most targets in a game for his career. The efficiency on that opportunity was understandably lacking, but Njoku did manage receptions of 15 and 13 yards while also finding the end zone on an eight-yard catch late in the game. He had been unproductive with Deshaun Watson (Achilles) under center, so Njoku could see a boost in his production moving forward -- particularly after the departure of Amari Cooper.