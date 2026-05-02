David Njoku News: Getting look from Bolts

Njoku will visit the Chargers on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Njoku entered free agency after the Browns cut the veteran tight end in mid-March. He has yet to catch on with another team, but that could change following his visit with the Chargers. Oronde Gadsden emerged as the Chargers' top tight end last season and the team inked Charlie Kolar to a three-year deal in early March, but adding Njoku would give the Bolts another playmaking pass catcher that Justin Herbert could rely on in the passing game. Njoku has struggled with injuries over the past couple of seasons but has been productive when on the field. He finished the 2025 regular season with 33 catches (on 48 targets) for 293 yards and four touchdowns across 12 games.