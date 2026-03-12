David Njoku News: Officially cut by Cleveland
The Browns released Njoku (knee) on Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Cleveland coupled Njoku's release with a post-June 1 designation, spreading the hits of his dead cap out into $9.5 million for 2026 and $14.7 million in 2027, per Oyefusi. The breakout rookie campaign logged by Harold Fannin last year limited Njoku to just a 33-293-4 line across 12 regular-season appearances, with injuries also limiting his production. Across his nine seasons with the Browns, however, Njoku surpassed 500 receiving yards on four separate occasions despite inconsistent quarterback play, including an impressive 81-882-6 line in 2023. He missed the final four games of 2025 due to knee and personal issues, but Njoku is now presumably healthy and ready to search for a new squad for his age-30 season.
