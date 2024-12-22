David Njoku News: Paces pass catchers in return

Njoku secured eight of 10 targets for 66 yards in the Browns' 24-6 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Making his return from a Week 15 absence due to a hamstring injury, Njoku led all Browns pass catchers in receptions, receiving yards and targets. The veteran tight end unsurprisingly was a trusted option for second-year signal-caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and he's now posted at least seven catches in four of the last five games heading into a Week 17 home matchup against the Dolphins.