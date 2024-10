Njoku (knee/ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Njoku will suit up despite being limited in both Thursday's and Friday's practices after missing practice Wednesday. He has yet to play a full game without leaving due to injury this season, limiting Njoku to five catches for 58 yards in 2024 after he posted 81 catches for 882 yards in the 2023 regular season.