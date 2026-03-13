David Ojabo News: Departing Baltimore for Miami
Ojabo is slated to sign with the Dolphins, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
The 2022 second-rounder spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Ravens but will take his talents to South Beach and the Dolphins for the 2026 campaign. He served in a rotational role in the Ravens' defense in 2025 while also contributing on special teams, finishing with 16 tackles (seven solo), including 0.5 sacks, over 14 regular-season games. Ojabo will likely fill that same role for Miami but could push for more rotational snaps on defense.
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