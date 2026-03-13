David Ojabo headshot

David Ojabo News: Departing Baltimore for Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Ojabo is slated to sign with the Dolphins, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The 2022 second-rounder spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Ravens but will take his talents to South Beach and the Dolphins for the 2026 campaign. He served in a rotational role in the Ravens' defense in 2025 while also contributing on special teams, finishing with 16 tackles (seven solo), including 0.5 sacks, over 14 regular-season games. Ojabo will likely fill that same role for Miami but could push for more rotational snaps on defense.

David Ojabo
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Ojabo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Ojabo See More
Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Lamb and Jefferson Cleared, Herbert and Love Uncertain
NFL
Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Lamb and Jefferson Cleared, Herbert and Love Uncertain
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
September 20, 2024
NFL Draft: Three-Round Mock
NFL
NFL Draft: Three-Round Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
March 25, 2024
NFL Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Aiyuk In, Deebo Uncertain, Ekeler Doubtful
NFL
NFL Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Aiyuk In, Deebo Uncertain, Ekeler Doubtful
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
September 29, 2023
IDP Analysis: Week 1 Preview
NFL
IDP Analysis: Week 1 Preview
Author Image
Dan Marcus
September 4, 2023
NFL Game Previews: Rams-49ers Matchup
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Rams-49ers Matchup
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
September 29, 2022