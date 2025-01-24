David Ojabo News: Plays rotational role in 2024
Ojabo racked up nine tackles (five solo), including 2.0 sacks, across 13 regular-season appearances with the Ravens in 2024.
Ojabo logged the most productive season of his three-year career in 2024, though his totals don't necessarily jump off the stat sheet. The 2022 second-round pick is now heading into the final year of his rookie deal with Baltimore, and he'll spend the offseason competing to reprise a rotational role as a member of the Ravens' pass rush.
