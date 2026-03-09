David Onyemata News: Agrees to join Jets
Onyemata agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Jets on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Onyemata's contract, which can be officially signed at the start of the new league year Wednesday, includes $9.65 million in guaranteed money. He's projected to work as a starter on the interior of the Jets' defensive line after posting a career-high 62 tackles (29 solo) in 17 games for the Falcons in 2025.
