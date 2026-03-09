David Onyemata headshot

David Onyemata News: Agrees to join Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Onyemata agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Jets on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Onyemata's contract, which can be officially signed at the start of the new league year Wednesday, includes $9.65 million in guaranteed money. He's projected to work as a starter on the interior of the Jets' defensive line after posting a career-high 62 tackles (29 solo) in 17 games for the Falcons in 2025.

David Onyemata
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Onyemata See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Onyemata See More
NFL Week 15 Thursday Game Preview: Falcons at Buccaneers Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 15 Thursday Game Preview: Falcons at Buccaneers Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
88 days ago
NFL Week 14 Monday Night Game Preview: Eagles-Chargers Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 14 Monday Night Game Preview: Eagles-Chargers Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
92 days ago
NFL Week 14 Sunday Night Game Preview: Texas-Chiefs Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 14 Sunday Night Game Preview: Texas-Chiefs Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
92 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 14
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 14
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
92 days ago
NFL Game Preview: Week 14 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Preview: Week 14 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
94 days ago