David Onyemata News: Notches sack in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Onyemata recorded four total tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Chargers.

Onyemata was able to get to Justin Herbert for his first sack since Week 5, raising his season total to 2.0 sacks over 12 games. The defensive lineman has now registered 34 total tackles (17 solo), including the 2.0 sacks, while also securing a pass defensed in 2024.

David Onyemata
Atlanta Falcons
