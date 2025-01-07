David Onyemata News: Productive second season in Atlanta

Onyemata finished the 2024 season with 45 total tackles (23 solo), including 3.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed over 17 games.

Onyemata was able to appear in all 17 of Atlanta's games this season, reaching 45 takedowns, which is his second-highest total in nine NFL campaigns. The nose tackle remains under contract with the Falcons for one more year and he'll likely return to his starting role with the team in 2025.