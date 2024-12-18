David Perales Injury: Dropped by Pittsburgh
Perales (knee) was waived from injured reserve Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
The Fresno State product hadn't appeared in a game for the Steelers this season before being waived Wednesday. He's yet to play in a regular-season NFL game since going undrafted in 2023. Once he proves he's recovered from his knee injury, he will be free to sign elsewhere.
David Perales
Free Agent
