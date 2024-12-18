Fantasy Football
David Perales headshot

David Perales Injury: Dropped by Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Perales (knee) was waived from injured reserve Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

The Fresno State product hadn't appeared in a game for the Steelers this season before being waived Wednesday. He's yet to play in a regular-season NFL game since going undrafted in 2023. Once he proves he's recovered from his knee injury, he will be free to sign elsewhere.

