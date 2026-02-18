David Quessenberry News: Back with Los Angeles
The Rams re-signed Quessenberry to a one-year contract Wednesday.
The 35-year-old lineman appeared in 13 regular-season games for Los Angeles during the 2025 campaign, seeing 18 snaps on offense and another 73 via special teams. Quessenberry will again compete for a backup tackle job.
