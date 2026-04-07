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David Sills News: Inks with Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

The Buccaneers signed Sills on Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Sills logged a career year during his single-season stint with the Falcons in 2025, securing 18 of 36 targets for 191 yards and two touchdowns across 17 regular-season appearances. The 6-foot-3, 211-pound wideout will now work to secure a depth role in Tampa Bay's crowded wide receiver corps.

David Sills
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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