David White News: Gets tryout with Buffalo

White (knee) tried out for the Bills on Monday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

The wide receiver concluded his college career with Western Carolina in 2023 but tore his ACL in June of 2024 with the Jaguars, ending any chance he had at a rookie campaign. Though he was waived by the Jags in June of this year, White appears to be healthy again, and perhaps ready for his shot to make a team.