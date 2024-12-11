Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Davis Allen headshot

Davis Allen Injury: Iffy for Thursday Night Football

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Allen (shoulder) is questionable to suit up Week 15 against San Francisco on Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Allen was a limited participant in practice Wednesday after being listed as DNP the first two days of the week, though Los Angeles didn't practice Monday and held a walkthrough Tuesday. His playing time has trended down since logging 81 percent of Los Angeles' offensive snaps Week 10, and he hasn't caught a pass in four straight games. If Allen misses Thursday's matchup, Hunter Long could be in line for more work on offense.

Davis Allen
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now