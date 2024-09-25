Davis Allen Injury: Limited to open week

Allen (back) was a limited participant at the Rams' practice Wednesday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Allen was forced to miss the team's 27-24 win over the 49ers in Week 3 due to a back injury, but his ability to practice in any capacity Wednesday is a step in the right direction. The tight end will look to increase his workload at one of the team's two remaining practices this week prior to Sunday's matchup with the Bears.