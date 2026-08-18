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Davis Allen Injury: Nearing return to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Coach Sean McVay noted Tuesday that Allen (quad) is expected to return to practice "within the next week," Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

McVay added that Allen -- who is dealing with a quad issue -- is expected be ready for Week 1 action against the 49ers, barring any unforeseen setbacks. During the 2025 regular season, Davis recorded 33 targets for 24 catches, 208 yards and three touchdowns over 17 games. However, as the coming campaign approaches, his path to volume is murky, with all of Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson and Max Klare also in the Rams' TE mix.

Davis Allen
Los Angeles Rams
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