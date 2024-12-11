Fantasy Football
Davis Allen headshot

Davis Allen Injury: Unable to practice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Allen (shoulder) did not practice Tuesday.

Allen's shoulder injury also kept him sidelined during Monday's practice session. The second-year pro is established in a clear backup role in Los Angeles' tight end rotation, having gone four straight games without a target. Even if Allen manages to suit up Thursday on the road against San Francisco, Colby Parkinson and/or Tyler Higbee (knee), who could be activated from the the reserve/PUP list for Week 15, will be better candidates for production.

Davis Allen
Los Angeles Rams
