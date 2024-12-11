Davis Allen Injury: Unable to practice Tuesday

Allen (shoulder) did not practice Tuesday.

Allen's shoulder injury also kept him sidelined during Monday's practice session. The second-year pro is established in a clear backup role in Los Angeles' tight end rotation, having gone four straight games without a target. Even if Allen manages to suit up Thursday on the road against San Francisco, Colby Parkinson and/or Tyler Higbee (knee), who could be activated from the the reserve/PUP list for Week 15, will be better candidates for production.