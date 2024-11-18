Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Davis Allen headshot

Davis Allen News: Blanked on stat sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Allen wasn't targeted during Sunday's 28-22 victory against the Patriots.

Matthew Stafford only sent a single target towards a tight end, with Colby Parkinson catching a 19-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Allen still operated as the No. 1 tight end, on the field for 34 snaps compared to 19 for Parkinson and 18 for Hunter Long. Another tough task for the Rams' tight ends is up next in Week 12, as the Eagles have held the position to just under 40 yards per game.

Davis Allen
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now