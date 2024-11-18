Davis Allen News: Blanked on stat sheet

Allen wasn't targeted during Sunday's 28-22 victory against the Patriots.

Matthew Stafford only sent a single target towards a tight end, with Colby Parkinson catching a 19-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Allen still operated as the No. 1 tight end, on the field for 34 snaps compared to 19 for Parkinson and 18 for Hunter Long. Another tough task for the Rams' tight ends is up next in Week 12, as the Eagles have held the position to just under 40 yards per game.