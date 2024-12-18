Davis Allen News: No targets in Week 15

Allen (shoulder) played 15 of the Rams' 65 snaps on offense and went without a target in Thursday's 12-6 win over the 49ers.

Listed as questionable leading up to Thursday due to the shoulder injury, Allen received clearance to play but didn't carve out much of a role on offense. He finished third among Rams tight ends in snaps, trailing Colby Parkinson (32) and Hunter Long (22). With the Rams activated Tyler Higbee (knee) from the PUP list Tuesday in anticipation that he makes his season debut Sunday against the Jets, Allen could be a candidate for the inactive list.