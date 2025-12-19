Despite the season high in targets for Allen, it was Terrance Ferguson that scored the only touchdown out of the Rams' tight end trio. Currently on a six-game scoreless streak, Allen has generally been the least fantasy viable of the group of tight ends on the roster; his best week from a fantasy perspective was in Week 10, when he had two catches for eight yards and a touchdown. Given that, this week's minor boost in targets feels more like an aberration than a meaningful move towards relevance, and expectations should remain low for a Week 17 matchup in Atlanta.