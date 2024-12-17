Davis Mills Injury: Dealing with illness
Mills (illness) was estimated as a DNP for Tuesday's walkthrough.
Mills appears to be under the weather, which prevented him from participating in Tuesday's walkthrough. He'll have two more chances this week to return to practice ahead of Saturday's game against the Chiefs. Mills has appeared in three regular-season games while serving as the Texans' backup quarterback behind C.J. Stroud.
