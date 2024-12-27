Davis Mills News: Mops up in loss

Mills completed his lone attempt for five yards in Wednesday's 31-2 loss to the Ravens in Week 17.

Starting quarterback C.J. Stroud struggled without two of the team's top receivers, Tank Dell (knee) and Stefon Diggs (knee). Add in a struggling ground game -- Joe Mixon was held to under 30 yards for the third time in the last five games -- and the Texans were clearly the inferior team Christmas Day. Mills entered for the final series to essentially run out the clock. Houston already clinched a spot in the postseason, so there is a possibility Mills leads the team in the final game of the regular season, but head coach DeMeco Ryans struck a different tone following the loss. "I think you come back fired up and showing that's not who we are," Ryans told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. "At the end of the day that's not who we are." The Texans finish up the regular season January 5 at Tennessee, which embarrassed Houston at home in Week 12.