Mills put together another solid performance in his second start in place of C.J. Stroud (concussion) despite being subjected to plenty of pressure from what had been a porous Titans defense. Mills was taken down four times, but he also completed passes to eight different players while displaying good command of the offense. Mills capped the afternoon in fine fashion by leading a game-winning nine-play, 48-yard drive, and he's likely to draw another start in a Week 12 Thursday night home matchup against the Bills since Stroud may not be ready to play due to the short turnaround.